Turmon, Lenora TROY Lenora Turmon, 70, born on April 18, 1949, transitioned on February 1, 2020, in the loving care of her family at home. Lenora was loved by many. Lenora migrated to Troy from Montgomery, Ala. to start her new life at the age of 18. Lenora was not only a twin, but one of sixteen brothers and sisters. Lenora was a sure woman with a massive heart and she was a faithful servant to her heavenly father Jehovah. Lenora is survived by her husband Frank Turmon; her children, Tanya Parker, Mark Turmon and Schanna Turmon. She leaves her eight grandchildren and a hosts of nieces, nephews and cousins to continue to implement her values of love, loyalty and family. The memorial service will be held at the Rensselaer Kingdom Hall on February 15, at 2 p.m. All the family and friends are welcome.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020