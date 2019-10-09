Heller, Lenore Kramer DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Lenore Kramer Heller, 85, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. Lenore was born, raised and educated in Brooklyn. She settled in Troy where she lived with her husband and two daughters for over 40 years. A burial service will be held in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 11. For further information, visit bethisraelchapel.com/ obits/lenore-heller/
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019