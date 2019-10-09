Lenore Kramer Heller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Kramer Heller.
Service Information
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL
33484
(561)-499-8000
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Beth El Cemetery
51 Belle Ave.
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Heller, Lenore Kramer DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Lenore Kramer Heller, 85, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. Lenore was born, raised and educated in Brooklyn. She settled in Troy where she lived with her husband and two daughters for over 40 years. A burial service will be held in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 11. For further information, visit bethisraelchapel.com/ obits/lenore-heller/
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Delray Beach, FL   561-499-8000
funeral home direction icon