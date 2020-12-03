1/1
Leo A. Daigneault Sr.
Daigneault, Leo A. Sr. COHOES Leo A. Daigneault Sr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Romeo and Flora Daigneault. Leo was employed as a machinist for Proctor & Schwartz in Cohoes for more than 26 years. He loved the outdoors, especially his annual family camping trips where he brought "roughing it" to a whole new level. Leo was a do it yourself kind of a guy and could fix just about anything. He was an avid coffee enthusiast and enjoyed many cups at his favorite eatery Don and Paul's in Waterford through the years. Leo is survived by his sons, Leo (Kelly) Daigneault Jr., Mark (Victor Bualoy) Daigneault and John (Chantal) Daigneault; his grandchildren, L.D. (Jen) Daigneault, Emily Daigneault, Jillian Daigneault, Dante Daigneault-Rustin, Vincent Daigneault-Rustin, Ian Daigneault, Sophia Daigneault, Elias Daigneault and Lucy Daigneault; his great-grandchildren, Faith, Emma and Dante Jr.; and his sister, Claire (John) Rosbozom. Leo was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Marie K. Daigneault; and his brother, Paul Daigneault. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Leo on Saturday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Leo in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
