Service Information Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 (518)-663-8210

Abrams, Leo VALLEY FALLS Leo L. Abrams, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his residence at the age of 86 on April 5, 2020. Born on July 12, 1933, in Troy, Leo was the son of the late Bertha Gauthier Abrams and Charles Abrams. For over 50 years Leo was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local #190. He was employed by Callanan Industries and at the time of his retirement in 1994, worked as a superintendent. In his quiet time he enjoyed the hobbies of hunting and fishing and horse racing. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and John; and sisters, Marjorie and Beatrice. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, Eileen (Wells) Abrams of Valley Falls, Leo is survived by his daughters, Sandra Abrams and Laurie Abrams; his grandchildren, Melissa (Nick) Bauer and Dominic Armao (Nicole Whalen); a great-grandson, Joey Dziewulski; a sister, Doris Millard, and several nieces and nephews. The Abrams family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Jensen families and our hospice nurse, Marsha. A memorial service for Leo will be held at a later date and time to be determined by his family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, in memory of Leo L. Abrams. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown, NY, 12180.







