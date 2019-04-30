Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Bisceglia. View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 (518)-235-4741 Send Flowers Obituary

Bisceglia, Leo TROY Leo Bisceglia, 68 of Troy, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Troy on April 28, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1950, in Troy to Patrick Bisceglia and Dorothy Driscoll and was lovingly raised by Patrick and stepmother, Dorothea (Behm) Bisceglia. Leo was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory, Catholic Central High School of Troy, Manhattan College and the State University of New York at Albany. Leo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Leo held several positions with the State of New York, retiring from his last position as the superintendent of the Adirondack Correctional facility after 40 years of service. In July of 1973, Leo married the love of his life, Kathy (Woitkoski), and over 45 years they raised three fantastic children, Patrick (Colleen), Nicholas (Christina Zola) and Mandy (Ty Seifert). Leo's passion for his work was equal to his passion for his family. He spent several years volunteering for his children's sports programs and gave so much back to the community to ensure his children had a fun safe place to play. He loved watching his family grow as spouses and grandchildren filled the Sunday dinner table. Leo's granddaughters, Molly and Madeline had their own cheering section as he started to attend their sporting events, concerts and graduations. Retirement was thoroughly enjoyed by Leo. He and Kathy loved attending the shows at Proctors as annual members. They traveled to Alaska, Ireland, Lake Placid and he enjoyed the winter months in St. Petersburg, Fla. Walking on the beach, traveling and spoiling his grand-dogs were the main priority for almost eight sun soaked relaxing years. Leo was predeceased by his father Patrick Bisceglia (Dorothea); mother Dorothy Driscoll; and brother Vincent Bisceglia (Karen). He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Kim Cowieson (Michael), Bryan Bisceglia (Michelle), and Lisa Bisceglia. He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped Leo over the past year. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 1, from 4-7 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy. Funeral services will be held in Our Lady of Victory Church on Thursday May 2, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation of Rensselaer County







