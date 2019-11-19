Gordon, Leo RIDGEFIELD, Conn. Leo Gordon, 96 of Ridgefield, Connecticut, formerly of Schenectady died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Conn. Leo was born in Albany and resided there most of his life, later moving to Schenectady. He was employed by the former Grand Cash Market in Schenectady for many years. He was a member of the Beth Israel Synagogue in Schenectady and was an Army veteran serving during World War II. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 1/2 years, Fryda Gordon. Graveside services at the Beth Israel Cemetery on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam on Tuesday, November 19 at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019