Koblensky, Leo J. COHOES Leo J. Koblensky, 85, died on April 19, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he was son of the late Stephen and Bertha Tobin Koblensky. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He had been employed for many years at Albany International as a shift supervisor. He was husband of the late Antoinette Hytko Koblensky. He is survived by a daughter Gail Koblensky; stepdaughter Julie (Howard) Morelli; granddaughter Callie Koblensky; and step-grandson Michael St. Denis. He was the brother of Leona Rouche, Joan Esposito, Jack Koblensky and the late Stephen Koblensky. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m. prior to services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019