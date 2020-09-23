O'Dea, Leo J. ALBANY Leo J. O'Dea passed away at home on September 19, 2020. Leo was born in Albany, where he attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Albany High School. Leo attended Siena College in Loudonville while also working full time providing for his family. Leo worked in the insurance field most of his adult life, first as a fire inspector, and eventually worked into becoming a highly regarded insurance agent. Leo retired after 25 years as an insurance underwriter for The Hartford Insurance Company. During these years, Leo was married to the love of his life, Ethel (Betty) Murray O'Dea, and they raised three children together. Leo was a very proud man, born into a strong Irish Catholic family with nine children. The family all lived through the Great Depression. His father and two brothers were military men who served during WWI and WWII. Leo had a lifetime sadness that he was unable to serve his country due to a childhood polio disability. He worked tirelessly over his lifetime to prove that his disability would never hold him back from anything else. He was the general contractor building his first home. He achieved great success at golf, which he played well into his 90s. Even his failed eyesight, due to severe glaucoma, did not stop him from anything. Leo loved music of all kinds. He taught himself to play the harmonica at a young age and played for family and friends often. It was the highlight of many events. He was the most determined guy you'd ever want to meet. Leo had friends from every generation, and his friends and family loved his dry wit and love of life. He loved his family with a fierceness and loyalty that was admired by many. Leo was predeceased by his wife, Ethel "Betty" Murray O'Dea; second wife and childhood friend, Teresa Mitchell O'Dea; eldest son, Gregory M. O'Dea; his parents, Leo Patrick O'Dea, and Julia Clarke O'Dea; as well as two brothers, Gerald and Edward O'Dea; and four sisters, Mary (O'Dea) Aloisi, Eleanor (O'Dea) Pelgrin, Jean (O'Dea) Kaczmarek and Patricia (O'Dea) Stamus. Leo is survived by his son, Bruce P. O'Dea; and daughter, Sharon (O'Dea) Leddick and her husband, Bob. In addition, he had the most devoted and loving grandchildren, Darron Leddick and Meghan Leddick, his pride and joys. He is also survived by his sisters, Madeline Rita (O'Dea) Aviza and Eileen (O'Dea) Roach; and brothers-in-law, Richard Kaczmarek and Willis (Bill) Roach. He is also survived by many, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Leo also had a special bond with Alexandra Casaw and Brandon Wright, whose love and support was undeniable. A special thanks to all those who helped with Leo's care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Leo's family Thursday, September 24, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required, and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany (Father John Bradley Way) where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. The family is asking those willing to wear green to show your Irish pride. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com