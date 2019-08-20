|
Soulier, Leo J. COHOES Leo J. Soulier, 90 of Old Loudon Road, died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Frank and Aldea Menard Soulier. He was a 1949 graduate of LaSalle Institute. Leo had resided in Waterford for 22 years before moving to Liverpool, N.Y. in 1977 and returned to this area in 2015. Leo retired from the Miller Brewing Co. in Fulton in 1991. Prior to that, he worked at the A&P Warehouse in Albany for 24 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was inducted on January 23, 1951, and discharged as a tech sergeant on December 18, 1952. He served with the 1729 Company A 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion, the 3rd Division 24th Infantry and served with the 19th Infantry as a combat engineer. He was the recipient of the United Nations Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal - Japan and the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Battle Stars. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Cohoes. Leo was predeceased by his wife Rose Marcil Soulier who died in December of 2018. He was the devoted father of Susan M. Coreno of Waterford, Daniel L. Soulier of Cicero, Marie J. Hill (Michael) of Florida and Joseph M. Soulier (Lori) of Commack. He was the brother of the late Theresa Scott and Francis Soulier. Seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, August 26, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may greet Leo's family in the church following the memorial Mass. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
