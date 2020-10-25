Hines, Leo James COLONIE Leo James Hines, 69 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Leo was born on September 23, 1951, to Irene (nee Turner) and Leo Hines. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue (Sbuttoni); loving daughters, Leah (David Maye) Hines, and Sarah (Justin) Ereio; his granddaughter Olivia Ereio, and soon to be grandson. Also survived by his sisters, Irene (Joe) Brunelle, and Lois and Norma Hines. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Hines and his wife Penelope "Penny" Hines. Leo was a graduate of Colonie Central High School, and has always been defined by his infectious smile, joyful presence, and a deep understated loyalty to his family and lifelong friends. Friendship was a skill Leo effortlessly mastered throughout his entire life. Always prepared with wit, and his ever-present voice of reason, he will be deeply missed by Jack, Barry, Beezer, Marshall, John, and Billy. There is no doubt Wayne and Rusty had a cold drink waiting for him. In 1970, Leo was drafted to the 101st Airborne Division 11b 1st Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment, served in The Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked as a lineman for New York Telephone (later Verizon) for over 25 years, moved on to the New York State Department of Education, ultimately retiring from the Public Service Commission in 2014. An original "girl dad," he loved his daughters and granddaughter more than anything else in the world, and was proud of them beyond measure. Another favorite pastime was walking the family dogs, Rita and Xander. In addition to his wife, daughters, and granddaughter he is survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Michael "Mickey" (Karen) Sbuttoni; nieces, Ashley (Sam Minassian) Sbuttoni, Amber Letko, Christine (Jamie) Vargas, and Dr. Cheryl (Dr. Suresh Goel) Brunelle; nephews, Michael (Danielle) Sbuttoni, and William Hines, and several great-nieces and nephews. His family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing team of unit 6A at Brigham and Women's Hospital, his transplant team at Dana Farber, and his care team at NYOH. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. The funeral service and interment will be private. Leo will receive military honors in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Adirondack Mountain Club. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com