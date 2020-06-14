Nicolai, Leo ATLANTA, Ga. Leo Nicolai, 91, formerly of Indian Lake, died on June 7, 2020, shortly after his 91st birthday at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. Born and educated in Watervliet, he was the son of Torello and Virginia Francesconi Nicolai, immigrants from the Tuscany region of Italy. Leo was a graduate of Watervliet High School. He received his degree in economics from Siena College and his master's degree in commerce from Albany State Teachers College. Leo served proudly during the Korean War as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After the war, he continued his service in the Air Force reserve until 1961. He was a member for many years of the Sampson AFB Veterans Association. Leo taught business education for over 30 years at Indian Lake High School. He worked during the summer for the New York State Dept. of Health for the Saranac Lake and Glens Falls District as a health officer. For many years, Leo was a water safety instructor for the Red Cross and a hunter safety instructor for ENCON in Hamilton County. Leo spent most of his free time in the Adirondack woods hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors and was most happy there alone with his dog in the mountains of the Adirondacks where he loved nature and had a profound knowledge of its flora and fauna. He was predeceased by his wife Frances; and his sister Mary Hicks of Watervliet. Survivors include daughters, Cheryl of St. Augustine, Fla. and Jean Marie Nicolai of Burlington, Vt.; son Robert Nicolai of Loganville, Ga.; his grandson Daniel and granddaughter Nicole; along with two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Shelton. He is also survived by his cherished nephew, John P. Hicks of North Greenbush and Karen Bush of Menands; also survived by his great-nieces, Virginia and Elizabeth Hicks and great-nephew John N. Hicks; along with his cousins, Maria Grazia Biagini of San Gimignano, Italy and Mario Francesconi of Arezzo, Italy.