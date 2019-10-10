Collum, Leo P. MELROSE Leo P. Collum, 80, of Route 40, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Born in Cohoes on February 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Edgar and Eva Collum. After high school, Leo joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly for three years until his honorable discharge in 1959. He served aboard the U.S.S. Hank (DD702) and the U.S.S. Rowe(DD564) during his time in the Navy. Back home, Leo was a laborer most of his life, working for various companies in the capital district. Leo was a well skilled plumber who worked for Monast Plumbing for several years. He also worked for Gorman Bros, Smith Mahoney and Kay Construction Co., among others. Leo was a lifetime member of the Lansingburgh Veterans Club, member of the Troy Athletic Club and former member of the North Troy Stag Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed camping trips in the Adirondacks. Leo was predeceased by his sister Carol Palmer and her husband Bud. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Alice Coons Collum, whom he married on June 15, 1963; siblings, Diana (Bob) Whalen, Edward (Geri) Collum; and several nieces and nephews. Alice would like to offer her heartfelt thanks to nephew Scott Wildberger for the unconditional love and support he has given to her and Leo over the years. Also thanks to the Eddy staff, Community Hospice and the visiting nurses for the care and concern given to Leo. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, starting at 2 p.m. at the All Troy Athletic Club, 538 2nd Avenue, Troy, NY 12182. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Veterans Hall/Schaghticoke Fair, C/O Judy Luskin, 168 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Valley Falls, NY 12185 in memory of Leo P. Collum. Arrangements by the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave Leo's family condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019