Ford, Leon ALBANY Leon Ford, 61, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, following a long illness. Leon was born on January 11, 1958. He was born in Rocky Point, N.C., but grew up in Albany. He was the son of O. D. and Ophelia Pearson. Leon leaves his loving wife, Audrey Piper-Ford; two children, Deeona Ford and Leon Ford (Little Leon); five stepdaughters, Neenah (Ricardo), Nerissa (Fred), Neeco (Raheen), Naetonya and Naetwone; two siblings, Marionette (Christopher Johnson - former husband) and Ruby (Thaddis Salmond); two nieces, Tamieka and Thaisa; twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and host of other family members and friends. The viewing and services will take place on Friday, March 1, in the Israel AME Church, 381 Hamilton St., Albany. The viewing hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and funeral services will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Interment will promptly follow in the Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Albany. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019