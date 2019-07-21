Leon J. Ford

Obituary
Ford, Leon J. COHOES Leon J. Ford, 90 of Cohoes, formerly of Franklinville, N.Y., passed away peacefully from a brief illness on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Franklinville, Leon was the son of the late Kenneth and Vernice (Reynolds) Ford. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to June G. Ford. Loving father of Dorothy F. (Bill) Woltjen, Diane F. (Jerry) Abdelnour and Darlene L. Ford. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Rose Tyler. Besides his parents, Leon was predeceased by his brother Roy H. Ford. Mr. Ford enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served his country faithfully during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1954. Mr. Ford retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor in 1994. Relatives and friends are invited to Leon's memorial service, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, in the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Pl, Latham. Entombment will take place privately in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Building on Love, Inc., 244 N. Mohawk St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 or to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
