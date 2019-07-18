Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Sapsuzian Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie , NY View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sapsuzian, Leon Jr. ALBANY Leon Sapsuzian Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Leon was the son of the late Leon Sapsuzian and Irma Sapsuzian. He graduated from Troy High School and then continued his education with Siena College and graduated Magna Cum laude. After graduation he proudly served with the United States Army for three years. He received his private Pilots license, and enjoyed flying to various places on the east coast with his family. He was the owner and operator of Leon's Trading Port in Albany while working as auditor for the office of New York State Comptroller. Leon enjoyed going to the gym, all styles of dancing including Ballroom, Tap, Jazz and Salsa. He loved traveling, taking cruises, bus trips, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, MaryRose Sapsuzian, and Sylvia (Jack) Plant; and his great-niece, Lindsay G. Plant. Leon is survived by his nephew, Eric L. (Kim Stoddard) Plant, his niece, Lora F. (Brian) Chamberlain and his nephew Chad L. Plant. He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephew, Erica L. Plant, Brian L. Chamberlain and Kayleigh F. Chamberlain. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday July 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148- 0142 in Leon's memory. To leave a message for the family online, visit











