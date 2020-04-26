Houle, Leona A. RENSSELAER Leona A. Houle, 76, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Elizabethtown, N.Y. to the late Delbert and Nellie (Risley) Hozley Sr. Leona worked as a cook at Albany Medical Center Hospital for 35 years retiring in 2008. She cherished her family, her dogs, Chico and Zoey and her Macaw Recka. She is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda Houle and Cheryle (Jeevan) Chinna-Reddy; her grandson, Gary (Chantel) Koonz; her sisters, Marlene Powers and Darlene Leonard; and her great-grandchildren, Richard and Joseph Koonz. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Wilmington and Lake Placid; and her dear friend Breana Martin. Leona was predeceased by her brother, Delbert Hozley Jr. A memorial service for Leona will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020