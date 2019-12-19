Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church 909 River St. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bozza, Leona Huban CHARLOTTE, N.C. Leona (Huban) Bozza, formerly of Watervliet, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Watervliet on October 5, 1928, Leona was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence (Miliadou) Huban; sister of the late Louis Huban; and sister-in-law of the late Agatha Niki Huban. Much of Leona's life was shaped by the loss of her mother when she was only twelve years old, and the angel she saw descend upon them as she passed away. This moment, which she recounted with both joy and sadness so many times, guided her faith and love of god throughout her life. While Leona grew up poor, having to go to city hall for flour and dresses, she always had her angel, and a loving father and brother, whom she adored, to guide her. Leona (Lem, Lemona or Lee to some) was raised and educated in the Watervliet public school system, and she graduated from Troy Business College while working at Montgomery Ward. She said countless times how grateful she was to her brother Louis for paying her tuition. It was a tremendous gift. This was followed by a number of different jobs over the next 14 years working in Albany for the State of New York until she left work to start a family. After raising her children, Leona returned to work with the Health Department for the State of New York for seven years until she retired at the age of 62. Upon retiring, she left Watervliet to be near her children, first moving to the Long Island area and then ultimately relocating to the Charlotte, N.C. area where she lived until her death. Leona loved visiting New York City to see the sights, particularly at Christmas, and attending Broadway Musicals, and she enjoyed playing bingo and scrabble, which later in life she played on her iPad. She was also very fond of playing scratch off lottery and occasionally visiting casinos to play the slot machines. However, Leona's greatest love and passion in her life was her three sons, and later her daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Her dedication to her family knew no bounds. She was selfless, loving, funny, a great friend, and never afraid to speak to her mind and offer her wisdom and guidance. Her fierce love of family was reciprocated at every turn. She will be greatly missed. Leona is survived by her beloved and devoted sons, Ken Bozza, Bob Bozza and Jim Bozza and her daughter-in-law Eden Bozza; as well as her grandson Michael Bozza and granddaughter Natalie Bozza. She was a beloved aunt to her niece Florence Huban Suraci and her children, Jonathan and Peter Matla, and her husband Tom Suraci; as well as her nephew Nick Huban and his wife Wendy Huban and their son EJ Huban and daughter Nicoletta Huban. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 909 River St., Troy. Friends are invited to attend the funeral service and may also visit with Leona's family on Sunday, December 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. The Trisagion memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. To those wishing to remember Leona in a special way, her family suggests a donation to the church she loved and grew up in: St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 909 River St., Troy, NY, 12180 Attention Father Manny Mantzouris. Visit parkerbrosmemorial .com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.









