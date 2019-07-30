Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church,
Leona Marleen Murray


1948 - 2019
Leona Marleen Murray Obituary
Murray, Leona Marleen LATHAM Leona Marleen Murray, 70 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Murray, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Boston on August 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert Emil and Nancy G. (Bellabona) Ekstrom. She was a 1968 graduate of Shaker High School and Maria College in 1990 with a Bachelor's in Accounting. She was employed with the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Menands as a supervisor for 35 years. She was also a member of the VASA Organization in Schenectady. Leona enjoyed baking and cooking especially for her neighbors. Leona loved her family, grandchildren and her parents with all of her being and they were the center of her life. She is survived by her loving sons, Patrick J. Murray of Troy and Lawrence J. (Connie) Murray of Latham. Five cherished grandchildren, Hayden, Jason, Madison, Kelcy Murray and Emily Frost; as well as her brothers, Robert E. (Judy) Ekstrom Jr. and Felix C. Ekstrom all of Latham. She is also survived by her cousins Elaine, Patty Leo, Joey, Janice, Tina, Diane, Dorothy, Clyde and Joanne. She is predeceased by her cousins Elizabeth, Gene, John, and Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Leona's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham with Rev. Geoffrey Burke officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Leona's memory to 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110 Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019
