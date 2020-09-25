Linen, Leona Mossey SCHENECTADY Leona Mossey Linen, 101 years young, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and mentor to many, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Leona was born on April 27, 1919, in Cohoes to the late Leo T. and Wilhelmina (Stringer) Mossey. Leona attended Cohoes High School and recognized early her talent to connect and engage with people. Not surprising, she had successful businesses dedicated to people for over 70 years as a hairdresser, caterer and restaurant owner. Leona's earliest workdays found her learning and honing hairdresser skills, when at age 17, she was hired as an assistant in an uncle's downtown Cohoes barber shop. Successful and determined even then, she was one of very few young women to own and drive their own car in 1938. Leona always had strong family ties growing up with three sisters and a brother. She soon married an active duty Army private, Frederick B. Linen Jr. of Cohoes. Together they had three girls and worked side by side through many difficult days devoting endless hours to the demands of their roadside "Diner" in Latham. Fred's early death, at age 39, brought unforeseen challenges and a new direction if she was to be able to care for three young children. Through her determination and the support of her family, especially her father, she established a catering business while renewing her hairdressing skills. She would go on to practice her hairdressing skills in the Latham-Niskayuna area and earn the praises of many devoted friends and clients. Age never slowed Leona's ambition nor desire to always work hard and live life to the fullest. She actually married for a second time at age 75 to Frederick Tallman of Watervliet and did her last "wash and set" at 93 years of age still greeting customers at Studio 747, in Latham. While life has been a series of challenges, Leona embraced them as opportunities. She would be the first to tell others... You can do it if you try!! Leona is survived by her children, Leona Blatt of Kennebunk, Maine, Barbara Sweet of Fairfax, Va., and Maryalice Linen of Malta; her brother Robert Mossey and his wife LeeAnn of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister Lorraine Keis of Clifton Park; and four loving grandchildren, Jeffrey Blatt and his wife, Nicole, Jonathan Sweet and his wife Efsun, Laura Blatt Pyatt and her husband Richard, and Kyle Linen. Leona is also survived by her adoring great-grandchildren, Alara and Aleyna Sweet, Madeleine Blatt and Elisabeth and Greyson Pyatt. Leona's many nieces and nephews played a big part in her life and were a devoted to her, especially AnneMarie Amyot Khaikin and Dianne Nolan Dickson. Leona's many close, life-time friendships meant the world to her and went on to become extended family, especially Eve Fisciglione Myer. Leona was predeceased by her first husband, Frederick Linen and husband Frederick Tallman; and two sisters, Wilhelmina Mossey Amyot of Cohoes and Jeanette Nolan Westlake of Columbus, Ind. Services will be held privately upon the request of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's name to The Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave, Albany, NY, 12206 or at naba-vision.org
.