|
|
Charbonneau, Leonard A. Sr. COHOES Leonard "Leo" A. Charbonneau Sr., 83 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy on Monday, December 9, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Waterford, the son of the late Albert and Eva Goudreau Charbonneau, he was educated in St. Marie's School, Cohoes and Cohoes High School. He belonged to the United States Naval Reserve. He retired from General Electric, Schenectady as a machinist after 33 years of service. Leonard was a life member of Cohoes-Waterford Elks Club #1317, life member of PAA, Cohoes and ET Ruane Post #0476 Cohoes and Stillwater Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife Constance (Connie) Pinke Charbonneau of Cohoes; his children, Linda (Isadore) Johnson of Colonie, Debra (Debbie) (Robert) Welcome of Cohoes and Leonard A. (Michele) Charbonneau Jr. of Cohoes; his grandchildren Darrell, Vincent, Kimberly, Robert and Leonard III; and great-grandchildren Kaylee, Johnathan, Austin and Kalea. Brother of Roger Charbonneau, Francis Charbonneau, Harriet Butz, Yvette Alexopoulos and the late Ronald Charbonneau and Kenneth Charbonneau. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, December 13, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Reverend Terry Beckwith officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019