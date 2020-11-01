1/1
Leonard A. Muhs II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muhs, Leonard A. II WEST SAND LAKE Leonard A. Muhs II, 74 of Denver Drive, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence. He was suddenly stricken after finishing his morning routine of feeding his feathered friends. Born in Rochester, Leonard was the son of the late Leonard A. and Dorothy White Muhs and the husband of Jan C. Swartwout. Leonard grew up in the western part of New York, received his bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia and his master's degree from SUNY Albany. Leonard had resided in the Capital Region for over 50 years and had worked for the NYSDMV and at the time of his retirement in 2006, was the director of quality assurance. Leonard enjoyed spending his time with his family and that included golfing, the Thousand Islands and Cape Cod, and family reunions. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children, Kim (Mark) Biagini, Ryan Muhs, Adam (Holly) Muhs, Amy Muhs, Tami (Bob) Thibeault and Chad (Kelly) Fink; his grandchildren, Kaylee Quenville, Mason Biagini, Tanner Biagini, Chance and Skye Thibeault, Andrew and Madison Muhs, Connor and Cheyenne Fink; his sister, Dorlene Robinson; foster brother, Richard (Barbara) Muhs. Leonard was the brother of the late Judy Muhs and foster brother of the late Patricia Duel, Georgie Burke and Katherine DiMichgla. Services will be private. If you wish to remember Leonard in a special way, his family suggests donations in his memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved