Muhs, Leonard A. II WEST SAND LAKE Leonard A. Muhs II, 74 of Denver Drive, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence. He was suddenly stricken after finishing his morning routine of feeding his feathered friends. Born in Rochester, Leonard was the son of the late Leonard A. and Dorothy White Muhs and the husband of Jan C. Swartwout. Leonard grew up in the western part of New York, received his bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia and his master's degree from SUNY Albany. Leonard had resided in the Capital Region for over 50 years and had worked for the NYSDMV and at the time of his retirement in 2006, was the director of quality assurance. Leonard enjoyed spending his time with his family and that included golfing, the Thousand Islands and Cape Cod, and family reunions. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children, Kim (Mark) Biagini, Ryan Muhs, Adam (Holly) Muhs, Amy Muhs, Tami (Bob) Thibeault and Chad (Kelly) Fink; his grandchildren, Kaylee Quenville, Mason Biagini, Tanner Biagini, Chance and Skye Thibeault, Andrew and Madison Muhs, Connor and Cheyenne Fink; his sister, Dorlene Robinson; foster brother, Richard (Barbara) Muhs. Leonard was the brother of the late Judy Muhs and foster brother of the late Patricia Duel, Georgie Burke and Katherine DiMichgla. Services will be private. If you wish to remember Leonard in a special way, his family suggests donations in his memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204. Visit perrykomdat.com
for a private guest book.