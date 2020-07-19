Hodgkinson, Leonard C. Jr. RENSSELAER Leonard C. Hodgkinson Jr. completed this journey on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home at peace at the age of 71. Originally from New Bedford, Mass., he grew up in Buchanan, N.Y. and lived in Rensselaer since 1975. Lee served as a congressional aide in Washington, D.C. in the late 1960s and was an officer and trainer in the New York Army National Guard in the 1970s. He held bachelor's degrees in accounting from Bryant University and in economics and political science from Vassar College. Lee enjoyed being at the ocean, listening to jazz, spirted discussions on current events, politics and spending time with family and friends. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth; his father Leonard "Len"; and his mom, Marie. He is survived by his partner and caregiver of 47 years, Judy; his siblings: Frand (Kathryn) Hodgkinson, Martha (David) Swift and Lois (David) Hines; his sister-in-law Patricia Sullwold; his nieces and nephews: Carolyn (Luke) Rice, John (Gretta) Sullwold, Brian (Megan Grant) Hodgkinson, Peter and Kristin Hodgkinson, Michael Swift and Madeline, Leah and Rebecca Hines; and by his great-nephews and great-niece: Parker Rice and Henry and Ivy Sullwold. Calling hours for Lee will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, followed by a brief memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee's memory to the Community Hospice, Eddy Alzheimer's Respite Grant Program, Rensselaer Boys and Girls Club or the friends of Schodack Island State Park.