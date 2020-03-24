Keyes, Leonard C. Sr. NIVERVILLE Leonard C. Keyes Sr., 75 of Niverville, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Whittier Rehabilitation Center in Ghent. Born on September 23, 1944, in Albany, he was the son the late Leon and Sally (Rings) Keyes. Leonard worked for Valente Sand and Gravel for a time and was the owner of Keyes Automotive in Niverville. He was a former member of the Niverville Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Miers) Keyes; one daughter, Pamela Coons (Richard) of Kinderhook; two sons, Leonard C. Keyes Jr. (Neva) and Wayne C. Keyes both of Niverville; a sister, Joyce Keyes of Duanesburg; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Leon Keyes. Calling hours and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in order to protect the health and wellbeing of his many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020