Pitcher, Leonard C. ALBANY Leonard C. Pitcher, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday June 15, 2019 at Albany County Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Mr. Pitcher retired from Southworth Inc. and was a 70 year member of Union of Operating Engineers local 158. He was a Coast Guard Veteran of World War II where he participated in the main assault on the Island of Iwo Jima from February 19,1945 until March 9, 1945. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Lorraine E. Pitcher; children, Cindy Benack, Leonard C. Pitcher, Jr., Lisa M.Pitcher (James Calvagno), William Pitcher; his grandchildren, Sean (Josephine) Benack, Daniel Benack, Brendon Benack; great-grandchildren, Everly and Terah Benack. He is predeceased by his son-in-law Robert Benack in 2018 Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, Colonie, Burial Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the funeral home 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to any Veteran's organization. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 18, 2019