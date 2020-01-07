|
Phoenix, Leonard E. Sr. BALLSTON LAKE Leonard E. Phoenix, Sr. 86, passed away at his home on January 5, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife, Beverly, and surrounded by his family, listening to some of his favorite music, Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly. Leonard was born in Cohoes on June 25, 1933, the son of Edward and Cora Pelletier (Pelkey) Phoenix. He was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War in the 145th Infantry Division from 1951-54, serving on the front line in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, a Bronze Star, and Good Conduct Medal and a Sharpshooter Award. Leonard was employed for close to 40 years by Marvin Millwork in Watervliet and Ellenville, N.Y. He was a former member of the Round Lake Hose Company and was the first assistant chief. He was also a member of American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. Leonard lived a long and happy life. He often spoke of his happy childhood and being raised by two wonderful loving parents. Len valued his family above all. His life was spent working at a job that he liked, camping, fishing, golfing, bowling, gardening, all of which included his wife, kids, and grandkids. He spent many retirement years as a Florida snowbird and enjoyed that, too. He loved his life, his family, his job and his pets. You cannot ask much more out of life than this. He considered himself a lucky man, but we his family were the lucky ones. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Cora Phoenix; his brothers, Edward, Raymond, Ross and Harold Phoenix; his sisters, Jeannette Coutu and Hazel Glynn; and his son-in-law John Shafts, Sr. Leonard is survived by his wife of 64 years Beverly Bessette Phoenix; and his children, Leonard Phoenix (Debbie) of Ballston Spa, Laurel Christopher (Ross) of Halfmoon and Lisa Shafts of Round Lake; grandchildren, Jennifer Wright (Les), Leonard Phoenix (Jennifer), Lisa Christopher, Matthew Christopher (Katie Dobbins), John Shafts (Marissa) and Chelsea Shafts; seven precious great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, January 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Leonard may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020
