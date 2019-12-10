Walsh, Leonard E. GREENWICH Leonard E. Walsh, 73 of Seminole, Fla. and Greenwich, (formerly of Speigletown), passed into eternal life on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Leonard retired after many years of service with Freihofer Baking Company in 1996. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved following the thoroughbred horse races at Saratoga. Leonard was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Mary Walsh; sister-in-law Cheryl Walsh; and two nephews, John and Christopher Vangura. Survivors include his loving siblings, Leo (Carol) Walsh of Brunswick, Beverly (Stephen) Vangura of Largo, Fla., John Walsh of Greenwich, Diane (Steven) Walsh-Finkle of Seminole, Fla.; nine nieces and nephews, Lisa, Mark, Bryan, Erin, Michael, Stephen, Terrence, Kristin and Lauren; his former wife Gail Walsh; and his stepchildren, Tina and Glen; and many extended family members and dear friends who will always keep his memory alive in their hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 12, at 12 p.m. in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich. At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. Leonard will be interred in the spring in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in honor of Leonard to , . Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019