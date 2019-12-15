Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Leonard F. Combi. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gleason Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church 1801 Union St Niskayuna , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Combi, Dr. Leonard F. NISKAYUNA Dr. Leonard F. Combi, 85, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, Pa. Leonard was born in New York City to the late Fortune and Emma Paganini Combi. He graduated from Lincoln Park Honor School of the high school of Commerce in New York City; received a bachelor's degree from St. Lawrence University and an M.D. from Bologna University School of Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Training at Albany Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident his last year. He was nominated by the senior medical class of 1966 as favorite resident at the Medical Center. Leonard served two years in the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Cmdr. at Newport, R.I. Naval Hospital. He began his pediatric practice in Schenectady in 1969 and formed a group practice with Dr.'s Frank Marting and Stewart Wagner known as Pediatric Associates. He served as Chief of Pediatrics at Sunnyview Hospital and was on the staff at Ellis, St. Clare's, Bellevue and Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatrics, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the New York State Pediatric Society and the Schenectady County Medical Society. Leonard was an avid sportsman and outdoor enthusiast. A member for many years of the Gooley Club in the Adirondacks, Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association, Clifton Park Sportsmen Club and the Mohawk Sportsmen Club. His interests included fly fishing in his beloved Battenkill River and in recent years, saltwater fly fishing off the beaches of Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. He enjoyed tying his own flies and following his beloved German Shorthair Pointers, first Bella then Abby in the Uplands during the fall season. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially college football and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; two sons, Mark (Cynthia) Combi of Palmer, Pa. and Robert (Carla) Combi of Lafayette, Calif.; six grandchildren, Cole, Caitlyn and Luke of Lafayette and Christian, Cullen and Ella of Palmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, December 20, at 9 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1801 Union St., Niskayuna. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital. Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

