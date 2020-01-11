Leonard F. Thur (1935 - 2020)
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
1593 Crescent Rd.
Clifton Park, NY
Thur, Leonard F. CLIFTON PARK Leonard F. Thur, age 84 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born on September 9, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wis., he was the son of the late Leonard and Dorothy Thur. Len was a veteran of the U.S. Army and graduated from Eau Claire State University in Wisconsin. He was employed as a chemical engineer at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Thur; daughters, Michele (Jon) Trace and Sabrina Falzone; his grandchildren, Kristy, Melissa, Taylor, and Jake; and great-granddaughter Emma. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, at 1 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Rd. in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
