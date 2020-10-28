1/1
Leonard Fine
Fine, Leonard PEABODY, Mass. Leonard Fine of Peabody, Mass. entered into rest on October 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Leonard was the beloved husband of Lissa Fine; and the father of Gerald Fine and his wife Victoria LeFevre of Brookline, Mass. and of Laura Warren and her husband John Warren of North Reading, Mass. He is survived by four grandchildren, Hannah Leonard, Leah Fine, Jack Warren and Sophie Warren; and by his great-grandchild Morgan Leonard. He was the uncle of Ellen Arthur, Stephan Feder and Gary Feder. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Feder. He grew up in Brooklyn and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from New York University. After serving in the U.S. Army, he began a lengthy career as an attorney, primarily in the office of the New York State Attorney General. Leonard and Lissa were residents of Loudonville for over 50 years before moving to Peabody, Mass. to be closer to family. He spent his retirement years as a dedicated reader, walker, and ice skater and as an enthusiastic, albeit mediocre, cross-country skier. He was a devoted and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and husband. Due to regulations imposed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Leonard's memory to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA, 01923 or Giving@CareDimensions.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Mr. Fine,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army and later for the citizens of the state of New York when you served with the New York State Attorney General’s Office. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
