Berschwinger, Leonard J. "Bud" CLIFTON PARK Leonard J. "Bud" Berschwinger passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, at Saratoga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bud had celebrated his 93rd birthday just three weeks earlier on August 2, 2020. Born in Albany, Bud was the son of the late Leonard F. and Anna Berschwinger. He is survived by his wife Janis; his children, Leonard (Richard), David (Cathy), Patricia Headwell (Keith), Michael (Fleda) and Robert (Rebecca) and their families; his stepchildren, Melody Goetz (Paul), and George Jones and their families, all of whom loved him deeply and will treasure his memory. He also leaves behind his brother Richard (Yvonne); daughter-in-law Dawn Berschwinger; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anne Bastiani; his brother Frederick (Mick); his former wife G. Jeanne Berschwinger; and stepdaughter Kimberly Jones. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 31, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 977, Helderberg Riders, 988 Altamont Blvd., Altamont, NY, 12009 or to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. A full obituary may be read at www.fredendallfuneralhome.com