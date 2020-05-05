Leonard J. Mallery
Mallery, Leonard J. III WATERVLIET Leonard J. Mallery III, age 63, died suddenly on May 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Albany, he had resided in the Capital District all his life and was son of Leonard J. Mallery Jr. and the late Jeanette Patnode Mallery; and stepson of Donald Linacre. He had been employed for over 40 years as a transmission builder at Capital District Transmission in Green Island. He enjoyed fishing, going to Racino and working on small engines but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He leaves behind his loving wife Dorsey Garmley Mallery; and his devoted children, Leonard (Maureen) Mallery IV and Jason (Leah) Mallery. He was the brother of Judith Mallery, Cathy (John) Zalinka, Annette Mallery, Chrissy Mallery, Scott Mallery and the late James Mallery. He was the adored grandfather of Emerson Rose Mallery, Owen Champlin Mallery, Dominic Mallery and Maximus Leonard Mallery. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations In Leonard's memory to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12207.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
