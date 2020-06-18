Tidd, Leonard W. COLONIE Leonard Warren Tidd, 88 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Rensselaer and was the son of the late John and Gertrude Kronau Tidd. Leonard graduated from Roesselville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 through 1955 having been assigned to the USS Vulcan. Leonard worked in several capacities for over thirty years with New York Telephone Company, retiring as a foreman. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and traveled cross country with his wife Ann. Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Along with his family, they enjoyed many summers at the Great Sacandaga Lake. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ann Hogan Tidd. Leonard was the cherished father of Richard (Lorraine) Tidd, Leeann (Jack) Ross, Linda (Skip) Dickstein, Jeffrey (Kathy) Tidd, Dawn Foley (Phil Le Clair), Eric Tidd and the late James Kevin Tidd. He was the grandfather of Aimee, Catherine, Benjamin, Ian, Heather, Erika, Thomas and Dillan; and great-grandfather of Elizabeth, Jack, Mia, Grace, Mia, Colin, and Robert. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Rd., Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1 Marcus Blvd., Albany, NY, 12205 or at mda.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Leonard's tribute video, visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.