Williams, Leonard "Lenny" Jr. VALATIE Leonard "Lenny" Williams, Jr. 76 of Valatie, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chatham, N.Y. on November 28, 1943, the son of the late Lydia (Cramer) and Leonard Williams Sr. Survived by his high school sweetheart Linda (Bartow) Williams of 55 years; as well as four children, Kim (David) Oles of Troy, Pamela Oles of Little River, S.C., Michelle (Brian) Brahm of Schodack Landing, Chad (Kimberly) Williams of Odenton, Md.; and son-in-law Scott Oles of Castleton. Also nine grandchildren, Joshua, Kaitlynn, Jeremy, William, Elisabeth, Samantha, Chad Jr., Sierra, Gunnar; four great-grandchildren; and his two Yorkies, Saydee and Dewey. He was very proud of his family and they meant everything to him. His love of sports from childhood continued on as he was an avid Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins fan. Together he and his wife Linda loved to watch golf and college basketball. Retired from Organichem as a chemical operator, a former member of the Valatie Fire Department, life member of the Valatie Rescue Squad, a 50-year member of the American Legion John W. McConnell Post #47 Valatie. Lenny was a true patriot serving the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman who loved his country. A special thank you to Eddy Visiting Nurses Association, Valatie Rescue Squad, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Stevens and the staff at Albany Medical Center. It was Lenny's request that there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in his name to the Valatie Rescue Squad.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020