Theophilis, Leonidas "Lou" CLIFTON PARK Leonidas "Lou" Constantinos Theophilis, 79 of Hollandale Apartments, died on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Hudson Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Albany. He was born in New York City on July 5, 1940, and was the son of the late Constantinos and Rita Samos Theophilis. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and Brooklyn College with a B.S. in physics. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served honorably from 1962 - 1965, being discharged as first lieutenant. He was with the Strategic Air Command as a nuclear weapons officer. He and all his four brothers are military veterans. Lou had retired from Grumman Aircraft Co. on Long Island as an electrical engineer. He worked on the Apollo 11 Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) that was used to land Neil Armstrong on the moon. He was the beloved twin brother of Marakis "Mark" (Marianne Bono) Theophilis, twins, Demetrios (Cleo) Theophilis and Maria (the late Dino) Kontolefas and the late half-brothers, Thomas and George Anastasios; father of Robert Theophilis and Catherine Abramski; and longtime devoted companion of Emma Anthonisen. He was the former husband of the late Patricia Prendergast; and is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park, with Pastor Lee Carlson of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church officiating. Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Monday at 1 p.m. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019