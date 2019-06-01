Connors, Leonor T. COLONIE Leonor T. Connors, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Francis Wood Sr. and Julia L. (Atala) Wood. Lee was the wife to Thomas B. Connors Jr. Lee was retired from Tobin Packing Company in West Albany. Lee was the mother of, Thomas B. Connors III, Jeffrey J. Connors and Christine L. Lynn. Sister of Melvin, Gene (deceased), Sandra, Peter, Mitchell Wood and Teresa Figueroa. Beloved grandmother of Nikolas, Jaxson, Kari and Jeffrey. Aunt to Victor and Jason Figueroa, Teresa Wood-Irvin, Michelle Herrero and Andrew Wood. Our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Peter's Cancer Center for the wonderful care they gave Lee. There will be no services.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 1 to June 2, 2019