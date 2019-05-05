Bondi, Leota M. SARATOGA - Leota M. Bondi, 95 of Terri Ave., died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Stephentown she was the daughter of the late Frederick G. and Mary A. Chittenden Staples. She was a 1942 graduate of Berlin Central School.

Lee was employed for 15 years at G.E. Silicones in Waterford and retired in 1985. Prior to that she had worked at Faith Mills Textile in Averill Park and George B. Lee Distributors where she met her husband Vincent. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a member of the Waterford Home Bureau. Lee enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed an annual trip to Maine with her family as well as time spent at their winter home in Florida. She also liked to go to Racino and Foxwoods, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening.

She was the widow of Vincent J. Bondi who died in 2012. She was the loving mother of Mary Ann Fox (Les) of Latham and Theresa Lenihan (Kim) of Mechanicville; and proud grandmother of Michelle Hanczaryk (Richard), Michael Fox (Kristi) and Anna Lenihan; and great-grandmother of Vincent, Brielle and Anthony. She was predeceased by her siblings, Alberta Fiske and Marshall Staples; and is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Special thanks for excellent care are extended to the nurses from hospice and to the aides that took care of Leota at home.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019