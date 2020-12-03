1/1
LeRoy "Roy" Britton Jr.
1935 - 2020
Britton, LeRoy "Roy" Jr. ALBANY LeRoy "Roy" Britton Jr. passed away on December 1, 2020. Roy was born in Albany to LeRoy Britton Sr. and Marguerite Marshall Britton on October 31, 1935. He graduated from Ravena Central School and then enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he began his employment with Marshall's Garage, and then later with Albany Felt Company. He finally retired after 30 years of service with the Atlantic Cement Company which was then acquired by Blue Circle Cement. One of Roy's favorite hobbies was metal detecting, spending many summer days scouting for treasures. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Roy also took pleasure in listening to country music and western movies. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing in Hawaii, Lake George, Hampton Beach, and Wildwood, N.J. with his wife. Roy is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dorothy; sons, Terry (Brenda), and Todd (Joan) Britton; and his two cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey and Rachel Britton. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Ruth Swan, Agnes Finch, and Marian Schwebler; and his brother-in-law Stephen Schwebler. He was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Evelyn Daly, and Betty Boehlke; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Daly, Frank Swan, Lon Boehlke, Allen Finch, and Edward Finch. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours and service for immediate family will be held in the Babcock Funeral Home, 19 Pulver Ave., Ravena on Friday, December 4, beginning at 10 a.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roy's favorite charities, the Ravena Rescue Squad and the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2020.
