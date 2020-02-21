Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley Ann Brown Nelson. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Memorial service 2:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson, Lesley Ann Brown ALBANY On February 14, 2020, Valentine's night, the angels came, with one special angel leading the way, to guide Lesley Ann Nelson through the sky to Heaven. Her husband, Steve, and her mom and dad were waiting to welcome her, but none more joyful to see her mother than Jasmine. Lesley was born in Cobleskill to Norma and Leslie Brown Jr. on July 6, 1952. She grew up in Hyndsville and graduated from Cobleskill High School. As a young girl, she was a member of the Hyndsville United Methodist Church, the Krazy Kats 4-H Club, played clarinet in the high school band, and became the local babysitter for Cobleskill and Hyndsville families. She moved to Albany to begin her life in food service, eventually becoming a food service supervisor for the Ann Lee Home, and also working as a "night lady" for St. Anne's, doing both simultaneously with age groups she loved. When childhood leukemia crashed into her world, she became a food service supervisor at Albany Medical Center, so she could be in the same building as her daughters every day. She closed out her working life with Albany County, making home visits to at-risk mothers and young children. Lesley welcomed eight stepchildren into her home, with her own four children, creating a blended family on Second Street in Albany, and a home that was overflowing with action. Cherishing her memory are her sons, Shaun and Brandon Langston; her daughter, Natalie Johnson; best friend, Rhoda Small; and Lesley's sister, Dale Gersch. Lesley's daughter, Jasmine, received her angel wings in 2007. Rohan, Ericka, Vencot, Jumone, Jackie, Shernette, Mushtaq, and Kelesha owe their new lives in America to Lesley's care and nurturing. Lesley was a devoted grandmother to Elijah, Brianna, Jordan, MiAngel, Shaun Jr., Josiah, Ayden, Sky, and Gianni. They brought her heart immeasurable joy and softened the edges of her life in ways that only children can. Lesley's family is very grateful for the staff at Shaker Place (Albany County Nursing Home), and especially Anika Asquith and TeeTee Young, all who provided the care she needed over the last two years. Finally, there would be no "us" without the helping hearts, kindness, generosity of spirit, and exceptional medical care given to Lesley's family since 1988 by the staff of the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, D7 and the PICU, at Albany Medical Center, our home away from home. A memorial service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, with Reverend Dr. Patricia Ann Bush officiating. There will be no calling hours. To honor Lesley's life, donations may be made to Rosie's Love, 16 Locust Park, Albany, NY, 12205; or Capital District YMCA Circle of Champs, Administrative Office, 465 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205; or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. In the memo line of your check for any of these groups, please write "in memory of Lesley Nelson." These organizations were a blessing to Lesley and she was thankful for all the ways their volunteers helped her family over the last thirty years.







