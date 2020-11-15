1/1
Leslie G. Jacques
1947 - 2020
Jacques, Leslie G. EASTON Leslie George Jacques, 73, a longtime resident of Poestenkill and more recently Easton, died peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness. Born in Troy, March 5, 1947, Leslie is the son of George W. and Jeanette (Enquist) Jacques of Brunswick, who survive, and for over 32 years, was the husband of the late Linda J. (Rathbun) Jacques, who predeceased him October 11, 2003. Mr. Jacques was a graduate of Tamarac High School and earned a certificate as a certified welder while attending HVCC in Troy. On July 18, 1966, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. After four years of service at the Rockaway N.Y. base, he earned several service ribbons and medals and received an honorable discharge on July 15, 1970. For 32 years he was employed as a welder, initially working at the General Electric Schenectady plant and more recently at the G.E. Waterford facility. He retired in 2002. Mr. Jacques was a member of the NRA and, as a younger man, enjoyed the outdoor sports of hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jacques is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher S. and Samantha Jacques of Easton and Russell S. and Tina Jacques of Tomhannock; five cherished grandchildren, Emily Jacques, Katie Jacques, Lyndsey Milne, Lucas Jacques, and Joseph Jacques; a brother, Ron Jacques of Hoosick; two sisters, Cindy Premo of Chestertown and Janice Holt of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery. Following the current NYS Health Department Covid-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing standards will be required. Relatives and friends planning to attend may gather at the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home, 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown at 11:45 a.m. and proceed together to the cemetery or gather inside the cemetery gate at 12:45 p.m. There will be no public calling. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, 441 NY Route 29, Greenwich, NY 12834, in memory of Leslie G. Jacques.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral
11:45 AM
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery
