Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie I. Gyurko. View Sign

Gyurko, Leslie I. CARTHAGE Leslie I. Gyurko, 97 of Putman Hill Road, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Mr. Gyurko was born on April 22, 1921, in Sperryville, N.Y., son of the late Ignatz and Esther Gyurko. He attended a rural country school in Natural Bridge before going onto attend Carthage High School. He was a retired farmer, neighborhood mechanic, and civilian employee of Fort Drum. As a very young man, he had his own milk route service, delivering milk to local milk processing plants. On June 29, 1946, he married Ruth M. Slye, daughter of Grace and Eber Slye, in St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Reverend J. Karlton Dewey officiating. Leslie enjoyed music, dancing, antique tractors and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed visiting with his many friends. Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 73 years, Ruth; their two children, Karlton Gyurko of Carthage and Valerie Gyurko of Latham; a sister, Helen Redman of Carthage; two grandchildren, Kathleen and Kyle Gyurko; a great-granddaughter, Kaelynn; a great-grandson, Jackson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Ignatz Gyurko; two brothers, James and Joseph Garris; a brother, Louis Gyurko, who passed in infancy; as well as a daughter-in-law, Nancy Gyurko. A private family prayer service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father Donald Robinson officiating. The burial will be held privately in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. A public wake and memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St, Carthage, NY, 13619; the Carthage Area Rescue Squad 200 Riverside Dr., Carthage, NY, 13619; or to the Great Bend Fire Department/Rescue Squad, 32768 State Route 26, Great Bend, NY, 13643. Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at



Gyurko, Leslie I. CARTHAGE Leslie I. Gyurko, 97 of Putman Hill Road, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Mr. Gyurko was born on April 22, 1921, in Sperryville, N.Y., son of the late Ignatz and Esther Gyurko. He attended a rural country school in Natural Bridge before going onto attend Carthage High School. He was a retired farmer, neighborhood mechanic, and civilian employee of Fort Drum. As a very young man, he had his own milk route service, delivering milk to local milk processing plants. On June 29, 1946, he married Ruth M. Slye, daughter of Grace and Eber Slye, in St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Reverend J. Karlton Dewey officiating. Leslie enjoyed music, dancing, antique tractors and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed visiting with his many friends. Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 73 years, Ruth; their two children, Karlton Gyurko of Carthage and Valerie Gyurko of Latham; a sister, Helen Redman of Carthage; two grandchildren, Kathleen and Kyle Gyurko; a great-granddaughter, Kaelynn; a great-grandson, Jackson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Ignatz Gyurko; two brothers, James and Joseph Garris; a brother, Louis Gyurko, who passed in infancy; as well as a daughter-in-law, Nancy Gyurko. A private family prayer service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father Donald Robinson officiating. The burial will be held privately in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. A public wake and memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St, Carthage, NY, 13619; the Carthage Area Rescue Squad 200 Riverside Dr., Carthage, NY, 13619; or to the Great Bend Fire Department/Rescue Squad, 32768 State Route 26, Great Bend, NY, 13643. Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home Inc

500 State St

Carthage , NY 13619

(315) 493-3710 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close