Locke, Leslie J. TROY Leslie J. Locke, 72 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on April 15, 2019, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Les was born in Troy and was the son of George Locke and the late Francis Brooke Locke; and loving husband for 46 years to Josephine Woodard Locke of Troy. Les was a graduate of Troy High School and had been a U.S. Postal service employee for over 40 years. He was a past president and life member of The Mountain View Fire Department for over 44 years; and a member of the Fire Police. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets baseball team and the New York Jets football team. In addition to his wife Josephine, Les is also survived by his two daughters, Heather (Peter) Gorman and Amanda (Scott Wieczorkowski) Locke; and his three grandchildren, Eric Leslie, David Gorman and Lillian Amanda Gorman. Les is also survived by his siblings, David (Andrea) Locke, Douglas "Troy" (Donna) Locke, Susan Williams, and James (Linda) Locke. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Locke Musial; and his brother Robert Locke. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Les will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Reverend James Vaughan officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to either The Mountain View Fire Company, 2 Shafter Ave., Troy, NY, 12180, The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215 or The Brigham and Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA, 02115.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019