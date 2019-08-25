Lodge, Leslie R. SARATOGA SPRINGS Leslie R. Lodge, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Albany on March 18, 1956, he was the son of David and Harriet Lodge. Leslie served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years retiring in 2011 as an electronics technician. He enjoyed just about anything to do with science, statistics and electronics. He had an FCC amateur radio license. Leslie loved his books from his vast and varied library. He adored his daughter, son and grandchildren and had a natural compassion for small animals of any type. Leslie is survived by his children, Larissa Johnson (Ben) and Rodger Lodge (Lisa); grandchildren, Brayden and Logan; siblings, John Fake, David Lodge (Carol), Nancy Coon (Bill), Edgar Lodge and Lennard Lodge (Shawne); and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Leslie may be made to Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019