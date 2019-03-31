Stone, Leslye (Herchenroder) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Leslye Stone, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her family by her side, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Leslye was born on January 27, 1950, in Albany and was raised in Guilderland Center. She was the daughter of Shirley Herchenroder and the late Russell Herchenroder. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rodger E. Stone II; children, Todd (Melissa) Ronda, and Jodi (Jeff) Eggerding; stepchildren, Rachel (Matt) Stone-Gourley, and Nathan Stone; her grandchildren, Braylon Eggerding, Wyatt and Leah Ronda, Shaye and Tessa Worden, Lola Snell, Logan and Sam Stone; her brother Allan Herchenroder; sister Susan Herchenroder; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father Russell Herchenroder; and her sister Debra Carlson. Leslye was a graduate of Guilderland High School and Hope College. She previously worked for John Clark, Attorney and the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Upon relocating to Fort Pierce, Fla., she worked for Missionary Flights International and was a beloved member of Driftwood Church at the Beach in Jenson Beach, Fla. Leslye was a 13-year member of the Guilderland Center Fire Department and was the only female firefighter in the Department to be honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2000, 2002, and 2006. She was also named Albany County's First Female Firefighter of the Year in 2004. She worked as an E.M.T. in Altamont and Westmere, as well as a past member of the Helderberg Reformed Church. A gathering of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:45 p.m. at the Guilderland Center Fire House, 30 School Road, Guilderland Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in her honor to the Guilderland Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019