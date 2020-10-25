1/1
Lester A. Field
1927 - 2020
Field, Lester A. HANNACROIX Lester A. Field, 93, passed away on October 21, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Albany. He was born in East Durham on February 2, 1927, to the late Hyatt and Marguerite Cain Field. He was raised in Cairo, and then the family moved to Portland, Ore. where he worked in the shipyards. He joined the Navy in 1944 during World War II. He served on the USS Missouri and was witness to the formal surrender of the Japanese at Tokyo Bay. After being honorably discharged, he moved back to Cairo, where he worked a few jobs, including driving taxi. Lester then worked for the Operators Union, working his way up until be became an engineer and crane operator. After retiring in 1992, he spent his time fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Field, in 2010; and by his brother, Charles Sutton, earlier this year. Lester is survived by his siblings, Clifford Field, Clare Mower, and Rosalie Van Kuren; and many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Those wishing to remember Lester in a special way may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
