Lester Clyde Warren
Warren, Lester Clyde MESA, Ariz. Lester Clyde Warren, age 99 of Latham, died on October 2, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Clyde and Marie (Bliss) Warren. Lester and his late wife Marie (Gautreaux) Warren were veterans of World War II and sergeants in the Army Air Force Corps in Europe. A resident of Latham since 1960, he was branch manager and trust officer for the NorthStar/Fleet Bank (now Bank of America), retiring in 1985. Lester was an active member of the Elks, Rotary, Colonie Chamber of Commerce, and the Colonie Library. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and snow skiing. Lester is survived by his sons, Stephen Warren of Mesa, Ariz., and John Warren of Sandy, Utah; five grandchildren, Geoffrey, Kiel, Erik, Emily, and Evan Warren; and great-grandchildren, Elianne, Kate, Rosalind, and Andrew Warren. He was predeceased by his brother Merrill and sister Lillian (Coulter) Warren. He was buried alongside his late wife Marie in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
