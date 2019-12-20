|
|
Vollor, Lester R. AVERILL PARK Lester R. Vollor, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady, he was son of the late Ralph Vollor and June Semo Vollor; and the husband of Leslie Couch Vollor. He had resided in Averill Park for 28 years and was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Lester's primary occupation was as a tractor trailer driver, and his last place of employment was with the Golub Corporation, where he worked for over 30 years. Les enjoyed fishing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially when they were all together in Ocean City, Md. Survivors in addition to his wife, include his children, Dawn (Thomas) Agro of Wynantskill, Steven (Jill Costello) Vollor of Schenectady, Kristin (Antwane Miller) Vollor of Brooklyn, and Amanda (Michael) Luchey of Buffalo; his grandchildren, Tyler Vollor, Michael, Lindsay and Matthew Agro, and Lela Miller; his sister, Shirley (Dominic) Caruso; his mother-in-law, Yvonne Couch; sisters-in-law, P. Lynn (Gary) Prentice, Lisa (John) Proulx and Laura Martin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Wayne and Phillip Vollor; and his father-in-law, George Couch. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Saturday, December 21, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Lester Vollor to the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, 433 State St., 4th Floor, Schenectady, NY 12305 www.asgcr.org or to a . To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019