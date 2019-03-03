Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis A. Martin


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis A. Martin Obituary
Martin, Lewis A. CLIFTON PARK Lewis A. Martin, 89 of Plank Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Mary's Haven in Saratoga Springs. He was born in Crescent on November 21, 1929, and was the son of the late Harold and Helen Piche Martin. Lew was the beloved husband of Winifred P. Herold Martin, whom he married on November 21, 1954. Lewis attended Waterford High School and was a carpenter for many years. He retired from the August Bohl Contracting company in Albany after many years of service. He was a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. He was the devoted father of Constance (David) Stitt of Booneville, N.Y., Peggy (Richard) Ropitzky of Clifton Park, Nicholas (Tammy) Martin of Clifton Park, Scott (Colleen) Martin of Mechanicville, Aymee (John) Ruchlicki of Clifton Park and the late Lewis "Wege" Martin II. Lewis is survived by his brother, Raymond (Linda) Martin of Malta; and was predeceased by three brothers and a sister. He was the beloved "Pop" to 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for the family on Monday at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 in Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Clifton Park Center Baptist Cemetery, Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now