Martin, Lewis A. CLIFTON PARK Lewis A. Martin, 89 of Plank Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Mary's Haven in Saratoga Springs. He was born in Crescent on November 21, 1929, and was the son of the late Harold and Helen Piche Martin. Lew was the beloved husband of Winifred P. Herold Martin, whom he married on November 21, 1954. Lewis attended Waterford High School and was a carpenter for many years. He retired from the August Bohl Contracting company in Albany after many years of service. He was a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. He was the devoted father of Constance (David) Stitt of Booneville, N.Y., Peggy (Richard) Ropitzky of Clifton Park, Nicholas (Tammy) Martin of Clifton Park, Scott (Colleen) Martin of Mechanicville, Aymee (John) Ruchlicki of Clifton Park and the late Lewis "Wege" Martin II. Lewis is survived by his brother, Raymond (Linda) Martin of Malta; and was predeceased by three brothers and a sister. He was the beloved "Pop" to 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for the family on Monday at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 in Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Clifton Park Center Baptist Cemetery, Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com