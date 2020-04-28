Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis M. Hill. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Send Flowers Obituary

Hill, Lewis M. BALLSTON SPA Lewis M. Hill passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Baltimore, Md. on June 14, 1941, to Kenneth and Frances Hill. In his early years, Lew explored North America by hiking and climbing various trails from New York to California. Following in his father's footsteps he became a carpenter and served as a member of Carpenters Union Local 370 in Albany. He also worked for some years at Bast Hatfield Construction. He volunteered on the Ballston Lake Ambulance Squad and was a member of Our Lady of Grace, Hudson Valley Harp Association, the Schenectady Pipe Band, Northeastern Woodworkers Association, and Boxing for Parkinson's. Lew enjoyed a full life of hobbies which included reading westerns and sci-fi, listening to Scottish and Irish music including bagpipes and harp, drinking single malt scotch, eating ice cream, embracing nature through gardening, beekeeping and farming, woodworking, and exchanging puns and limericks. His life's mission was to make people smile and that he did. Lew is survived by his devoted and caring wife of 45 years, Betty; daughter Sara; daughter Naomi and son-in-law Dimitri, grandson Skylar; sister Carol and brother-in-law Paul; sister Janet and brother-in-law Muayad; cousin Shirley; nieces, Moria, Chellie, Kismet and Yasamin; nephews-in-law, Darren and Tim and other loving relatives and friends. There once was a man named Lew, For whom you might have knew, He always did pun, Because it was fun, Even if you hadn't a clue. ~ The Hill Family A celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ballston Lake Emergency Medical Service, Northeastern Woodworkers Association, or the Sierra Club. Online remembrances may be made at







Hill, Lewis M. BALLSTON SPA Lewis M. Hill passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Baltimore, Md. on June 14, 1941, to Kenneth and Frances Hill. In his early years, Lew explored North America by hiking and climbing various trails from New York to California. Following in his father's footsteps he became a carpenter and served as a member of Carpenters Union Local 370 in Albany. He also worked for some years at Bast Hatfield Construction. He volunteered on the Ballston Lake Ambulance Squad and was a member of Our Lady of Grace, Hudson Valley Harp Association, the Schenectady Pipe Band, Northeastern Woodworkers Association, and Boxing for Parkinson's. Lew enjoyed a full life of hobbies which included reading westerns and sci-fi, listening to Scottish and Irish music including bagpipes and harp, drinking single malt scotch, eating ice cream, embracing nature through gardening, beekeeping and farming, woodworking, and exchanging puns and limericks. His life's mission was to make people smile and that he did. Lew is survived by his devoted and caring wife of 45 years, Betty; daughter Sara; daughter Naomi and son-in-law Dimitri, grandson Skylar; sister Carol and brother-in-law Paul; sister Janet and brother-in-law Muayad; cousin Shirley; nieces, Moria, Chellie, Kismet and Yasamin; nephews-in-law, Darren and Tim and other loving relatives and friends. There once was a man named Lew, For whom you might have knew, He always did pun, Because it was fun, Even if you hadn't a clue. ~ The Hill Family A celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ballston Lake Emergency Medical Service, Northeastern Woodworkers Association, or the Sierra Club. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close