Lombardi, Lidia M. Rossi TROY Lidia M. Rossi Lombardi, 83 of Pawling Avenue, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Italy, she was daughter of the late Alfonzo Rossi and Lucia DiGiacomo Rossi; and wife of the late John Lombardi. She was raised in Castigione DiCarovilli, Italy and came to the United States, to Troy in 1967. Mrs. Lombardi was a seamstress for Marvin-Neitzel in Troy for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She spent her retirement as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, who loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. She was a devout catholic who prayed for all of her family and friends every day. Survivors include two devoted and loving daughters, Lena (Michael) LoPorto of Troy and Anna (Charles) Hunt of Wynantskill; three grandchildren, Francesca (Zachary) LoPorto-Brandow of Troy, Lidia LoPorto of Troy and Steven Hunt of Troy; a great-grandson, Giovanni Brandow of Troy; her mother-in-law, Angelina Saccomano Lombardi of Italy; her siblings, Francesca Santone of Italy, Elio (Adelia) Rossi of Italy, and Concetta (Marino) Padula of Italy; beloved sisters-in-law, Regina Lombardi of Troy, Carmela Rossi of Italy; beloved brothers-in-law, Mario (Anna) Lombardi of Troy, John DiGiacomo of Italy; a special niece and nephew, Giovanna Gavin and Michael Lombardi of Troy and several additional nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Angelina DiGiacomo of Italy; a brother, Cosmo Rossi of Italy; beloved brothers-in-law, Anthony Lombardi of Troy, Peppino Santone of Italy, and Michael Melaragno of Cleveland, Ohio; and a beloved sister-in-law, Assunda Melaragno of Cleveland. A special thank you to Penny Singley for being a wonderful caring home health aid to Mrs. Lombardi for the last seven months, and to Samaritan Hospital and Hospice for making her comfortable during her final hours. Relatives and friends may call at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy on Monday, May 20, from 9-10:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Richard Donovan, OFM , Pastor, celebrating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.