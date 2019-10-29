Touhey, Lila Latham SLINGERLANDS Lila Latham Touhey passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Castleton on Hudson in 1925, to William and Dorothy Latham. She graduated from St. Agnes School and Colby College. In 1944, she married Carl Touhey. They had four children, Charles (Alice Green), John (Patty Lowry), Lila Marie and Virginia (Kathy Simmonds). She was a communicant at Mater Christi Catholic Church in Albany and an active member of the Beverwyck Retirement Community. Lila's devotion to community service is legendary. Lila devoted her life to serving her family, friends and neighbors by running errands and making hospital visits. She did much for her community without raising a flag for recognition. She was there for the creation of the Cerebral Palsy Center (now the Center for Disability Services). Of particular note was her annual "Ringing of the Bells" for the Salvation Army during the holiday season where, even into her 90's, she asked for donations in the chilly lobby of Price Chopper, Guilderland. She was a strong supporter of the Capital Region Youth Tennis Foundation (15 Love), Capital Region Sponsor A Scholar, as well as the Albany Symphony. Each year, through the Center for Law & Justice, she helped needy families pay their winter utility bills. Her care and consideration for the less fortunate among us will be her lasting loving legacy. She was the grandmother of John, Brenda, Evan, Colin and Charlie; the great-grandmother of Kaiya, Olivia and Ava. Lila will be lovingly remembered as well as an aunt, cousin, grandmother and great-grandmother to many. As the sister of Jean Jones (Robert Jones) she was aunt to Martha, Bob, and Bill Jones; and first cousin to her dear Sally Ann Latham Coonley. As the devoted aunt of the Frank and Carlo Touhey family, the Alice Touhey Walsh family, the TJ and Don Welch family, she generously hosted decades of Thanksgiving family reunions at Mohonk. We all thank you and loved you so much! Our family is very appreciative to the many private caretakers for the past three months. Thank you for caring for our mother as if she were your own. A Mass celebrating Lila's life will be held at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, NY 12208 Thursday, October 31, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow in the Parish Center. Donations in her memory may be made to Capital Region Sponsor a Scholar and the Albany Branch of the Salvation Army. To leave a message for the family, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019